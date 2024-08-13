In Key Appointment, Hal Truax Joins Aurora Multimedia as VP of Sales and Marketing

Aurora Multimedia has announced the appointment of industry veteran Hal Truax as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this key leadership role, Truax will implement and oversee Aurora’s global initiatives, helping to evangelize Aurora’s range of innovative and disruptive products to integrators and distributors.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Truax brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this new role. His deep understanding of the Pro AV landscape, combined with a proven track record of leadership and strategic vision, positions him as the driving force in helping Aurora to increase awareness and revenue across the globe.

“I am honored and excited to take on this role at Aurora,” Truax said. “The AV industry is undergoing a transformation, with more effort being directed at solving the day-to-day problems that many clients are experiencing. Aurora is best positioned to lead the way with its truly innovative solutions. I look forward to working with the talented and experienced team at Aurora, where will work together to drive growth and deliver exceptional solutions while providing uncompromised value to our customers worldwide.”

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

Aurora's CEO Paul Harris, added, “Hal’s impressive experience, extensive knowledge, and motivational attitude will be an asset to Aurora. His storied career of elevating brands and cultivating internal company culture is the blend we’ve been seeking.”

This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time for Aurora, as the company continues to push the boundaries of AV technology. With Truax at the helm, Aurora is poised to raise the bar regarding new standards for excellence, further solidifying Aurora’s position as a global leader in the AV industry.