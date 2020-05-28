Improve Remote Learning With Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (EdTech Magazine)

"The fall 2020 semester won’t be business as usual for many higher education students. While some schools — including the University of Notre Dame and Purdue University — recently announced plans to resume in-person classes, others are planning for continued online instruction."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could virtual desktop infrastructure be the key to smooth sailing this fall if remote learning continues? Read how VDI can help bridge the gap of closed campuses and help students work from home.