IAdea to Partner with LOOK

IAdea announced an ecosystem partnership with LOOK Limited, a worldwide producer and system integrator of LOOK Digital Signage Service, which was created for deployment and remote managing of digital display networks.



The partnership between IAdea and LOOK aims to combine respective strengths in system reliability and diversity to create robust, scalable solutions that serve multiple sectors.

“We hold the view that IAdea is one of the top digital signage hardware providers in the industry. Our customers would be delighted to work with the IAdea team,” said Ilya Zorokhovich, CEO of LOOK. “LOOK is a company with tremendous energy and fresh outlook on the market. IAdea comes with experiences of almost 2 decades. They know the market, its challenges, and have enjoyed an excellent reputation.”

LOOK offers services that tie together IAdea device form factors under a modern web-based management system. LOOK takes pride in creating digital signage software that has never been easier to use and faster to deploy, navigating users to destinations in fewer than 3 clicks. Real time 24/7 support is also made available online to each user with a registered account.

“The partnership with LOOK furthers our leading position in retail and banking, where LOOK excels,” said John C. Wang, CEO of IAdea. “Aligned with our vision to build a strong digital signage ecosystem, the collaboration between IAdea and LOOK is expected to enable our customers to go after new business opportunities. We both look forward to expanding together to always meet the ever-evolving demands in our industry.”