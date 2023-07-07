Humly Expands Global Presence with DEKOM Partnership

Humly has entered into a new partnership with DEKOM to strengthen Humly’s presence in Europe and North America.

DEKOM, a global AV and IT integrator, identifies Humly as one of its Premium Product Partners. The Humly Workplace Solutions product suite, including the Humly Room Display launched in 2020, is available and proven to work in any combination based on business needs. The seamless interoperability of all Humly Workplace Solutions also eliminates integration chaos and security concerns. At the same time, custom hardware, flexible API, and cloud hosting ensure freedom and interoperability with a customer's broader technology ecosystem.

Humly has more than a decade of experience in innovation for modernizing business environments, most recently introducing its Humly Booking Device hardware solution at ISE 2023 in February. Continuing several years of success and market growth in Europe, Asia, and North America, DEKOM will play a key role in supporting Humly customers and providing them with the most ideal solutions for each customer’s workplace environment.

Humly has recently launched an aggressive growth strategy in North America, reinforced through the company’s first InfoComm exhibition in Orlando last month.

"As we expand internationally, especially in North America, DEKOM will be an important partner for us," said Humly sales director Daniel Assarson. "When we started establishing this partnership, it felt like we could expand our brand visibility together and steadily increase market share for our product suite. DEKOM has over 30 years of experience in the business and is present in over 150 countries. We know they will make Humly a Premium Product Partner with their depth and experience."

The broader Humly Workplace Solutions portfolio (Humly Room Display, Humly Wayfinding, Humly Reservations, Humly Visitor, Humly Floor Plan) encapsulates a comprehensive suite of workplace products to book, manage and optimize office spaces for businesses of all sizes. DEKOM will represent the entire existing product line focusing on Humly's cloud-based solutions portfolio.