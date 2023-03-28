HP|Poly Unveils New Voice, Video Solutions and Partnership

Poly, now part of HP (opens in new tab), is announcing a series of new product and partner updates at Enterprise Connect focused on improving the hybrid collaboration experience.

Studio X Family of Android-Based Video Bars are Now Certified for Google Meet

The Studio X family of Android-based video bars are extending the power of Poly on Google Meet. The solutions are now certified for Google Meet, which means organizations can leverage the power of Poly innovation with its first room solutions for Google Meet. The entire family of Poly Studio X devices are now certified under the Works with Google Meet program, which guarantees compatibility of video conferencing devices and peripherals with Google Meet. The Poly Studio X family of video bars, paired with the TC8 or TC10 touch controller, deliver a comprehensive meeting experience for Google Meet users.

Learn more here. (opens in new tab)

HP | Poly’s Video Solutions for Every Space Certified for Microsoft Teams

Poly's portfolio designed for Microsoft Teams Rooms now features the newly certified Poly Studio X70 video bar for large rooms and G7500 modular room solution. Both solutions are designed to support meeting equity and foster authentic connections across hybrid teams with innovative technology that eliminates distractions, so employees can easily collaborate wherever they work. No matter the environment, room size, or operating system preference, Poly solutions provide customers with flexibility and a consistent experience.

Here's what you can look forward to with the newly certified Poly Studio X70 and G7500. (opens in new tab)

Introducing Poly Rove 20 DECT IP Phone and the B1 Base Station

Building upon the existing Poly Rove family of wireless DECT 1 IP devices, Poly introduced the Poly Rove 20 and B1 base station. The Rove 20 wireless DECT IP phone is an entry-level single cell DECT handset equipped a 2-inch color display, 4-line keys, duplex speakerphone and up to 35-hours of talk time, the longest talk-time and battery life in its family. The Rove 20 brings an attractive entry-level option to the existing Rove family of phones, which includes the Rove 30 and Rove 40. The Rove 20 is designed for small and medium sized businesses, but also offers the flexibility to scale to the needs of any size organization.

The Rove series wireless DECT IP phones are designed to provide robust and secure communication and connectivity with an extensive range. The Rove 20 and B1 are ideal for warehouse staff, retail staff, clinic staff, and other vertical shift-based or front-line workers. The phone system offers one-touch functionality and a user-friendly screen size, which makes it easy to use.

Find out all the details here (opens in new tab).

Poly, NuCurrent Partner to Enable Work from Anywhere

HP|Poly and NuCurrent have partnered to power the next generation of devices delivering virtual meeting equity for remote, hybrid, and on-site office workers alike.

Poly’s research and development team sources transformative technologies to help make its pro-grade solutions more flexible, future-ready, and scalable. The team decided to partner with NuCurrent to implement innovative wireless charging technology and take today’s mobile technology designed for hybrid workers to the next level.

See what they are doing for the hybrid world here (opens in new tab).