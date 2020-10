"Consider the last time you formed a team—perhaps for work, a school project or a sport—and ask yourself what made you excited about bringing someone onto your team?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Soft skills are becoming increasingly important factors in the workplace. Higher ed institutions need to foster the building of skills like collaboration and adaptability, but we also need to develop a way for students to display their proficiencies to potential employers.