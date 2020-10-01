How to Support Students through the Online Transition (The EvoLLLution)

"It’s obvious that how universities are doing their work this fall is very different from how they have done it in the past. We still don’t know how schools will balance in-person and online learning or services. But we still need to provide the curriculum to our students and to support them as much as we ever did (if not more)."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For some students, the transition to online learning is far from seamless. The EvoLLLution details how we can use empathy and openness to best support all learners through these unforeseen shifts.