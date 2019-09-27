How to secure IoT on campus (eCampus News)

"If you’re paying attention to the development and proliferation of “smart devices,” it can seem like they’re everywhere: internet-connected thermostats, cars, vending machines, surveillance cameras, televisions, fitness devices, and even light bulbs. But the omnipresence of tiny, embedded computers in everyday devices also has a way of making them invisible to most people. What is a network administrator to do with this invasion of connected, and thus hackable, devices?"—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It sounds obvious, but you’d be amazed by how many stakeholders treat IoT reactively than proactively. As IoT on campus expands, incorporating more touch-points and data flows, a comprehensive security and management strategy is paramount.