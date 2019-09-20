How to navigate the campus e-scooters trend (University Business)

"With limited parking on most campuses and an eye toward sustainability, college and university leaders have been encouraging students to use alternative forms of transportation for decades. Electric scooters, the newest popular mode for getting around cities and campuses, are also a safety concern for officials, who are rolling out initiatives with caution."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

E-scooters are all the rage, cropping up on campus across the country. Safety questions loom as e-scooter initiatives are launched, but technology can help keep campuses safe, like using geofencing to establish a maximum speed for certain areas.