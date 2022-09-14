How to Help Local Government and Schools Use Federal Funds for Pro AV Solutions

Integrators are discovering renewed interest in local government projects either directly or indirectly impacted by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). With $350 million in federal funding released in May 2022, it's worth checking on previously cancelled local government projects that can be revived due to reallocated budgets. ARPA funding can be used directly for public health digital signage projects or upgrading command and control systems for municipality water and sewer systems.

[The 2022 Integration Guide to Education] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Legrand|AV)

For education, the vast majority of the $186 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) has yet to be allocated. The deadline for the second set of funds is Sept. 30, 2023. The third set of funding (and the largest) must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2024. There is still time to connect with local schools to help with system set ups that address the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic through educational technology.

The team at Legrand | AV is ready to assist efforts of those in the Pro AV industry. A pair of eMagazines on government and vducation have extensive details on how the AV industry is positioned to give local organizations the tools to achieve their goals.

Click below to access the guides.