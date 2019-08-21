How to Get Higher Education IT Teams Ready for the Cloud (EdTech Magazine)

"Cloud-based services offer universities higher computing efficiency at a lower cost, spurring 60 percent of higher education institutions to begin integrating cloud computing into their general IT strategies, according to a survey conducted by MeriTalk."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

More and more institutions are making the move to the cloud — if yours is one of them, the time is now to make sure your IT team has the necessary skills for a smooth transition. EdTech Magazine details the steps for building higher ed IT talent to make sure staff are ready.