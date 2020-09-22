How to deploy proctor applications amid COVID-19 (eCampus News)

"With 1.2 billion learners impacted by COVID-19 school closures, proctor applications are becoming critical for ensuring test taking remains fair remotely. Because proctor applications require a lot of information from the user, which can include webcam access, driver’s licenses, passports and sometimes a complete computer takeover, the organizations behind these apps are responsible for keeping user data secure to protect privacy."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How to ensure data privacy and identity integrity without being too intrusive—that's the conundrum at the heart of proctoring during COVID. From face scans to extensive security measures, read some of the best practices for pandemic proctoring.

