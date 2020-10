"In mid-March, galvanized by a global pandemic, Sterling College in Craftsbury Common, Vermont, joined legions of educational institutions in the unanticipated experiment of quickly transitioning to distance learning."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With courses shifting to remote instruction, programs that hinge on experiential learning have had to come up with creative solutions during the COVID-19 era. Read how one school is encouraging students to complete fieldwork remotely.