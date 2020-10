"The call to action is clear. The U.S. workforce has an immediate, and critical, demand for skilled labor to sustain our nation’s economic growth, and higher education is being called upon to produce job-ready graduates to satisfy this demand."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The demand for technical education is growing. For students to find their footing in the workforce, it's important that their skills display a mix of practical and academic knowledge.