How the Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series Empowers Interoperability

Young Electric and Communications, a California-based electrical contractor, was selected to provide design and build services, including AV, data, access control and security, at a local union hall. To tie the abundance of Pro AV technology together, they company turned to Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series for a cohesive and seamless experience throughout the union hall.

“We partnered with Skyline Construction, CBF Electric, Kenmark, Modus Designs, CRI Furniture, Woodtech, and others to complete a new office build-out,” said Jerry Richardson, CTS-D, AV manager for Young Electric and Communications. “Our focus is on technical integrations with various conference rooms, all-hands spaces, training rooms, and, in this case, an auditorium and boardroom.

“The client’s previous system was challenging and unreliable. We needed to create a consistent solution that provided a simplified user experience. They only utilize the space once a month, particularly for union hall meetings, requiring a solution with an easy user experience.”

Young Electric and Communications integrated a 3x3 Planar video wall flanked by two 86-inch displays in the main hall. The room includes QSC Q-SYS with audio and routing control of the video sources to create a Zoom Room experience. Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series was selected for AV-over-IP video distribution throughout the main hall. The integration was replicated in the boardroom, including a 98-inch display and Q-SYS with Zoom integration and again turned to the PacketAV Matrix Series to create a cohesive experience.

“Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series is very interoperable and supports various forms of Q-SYS integration, which simplifies our integrations,” explained Richardson. “We ultimately selected Visionary because of the interoperability with QSC, but we have been using their technology for quite some time. Our manufacturer’s rep, The Farm AV, introduced us to Visionary’s technology.”

Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series provides real-time transport of audio and video over IP networks. It supports current technology standards, including Dante, AES67, H.264 and others. Visionary’s interoperability with Q-SYS provides a consistent audio, video and control experience and enables users to optimize their Q-SYS systems to the needs of each unique space.

“Visionary checks all of the boxes,” noted Richardson. “Their price point is competitive. The quality of their solutions is fantastic. The solutions are interoperable with Q-SYS. Most importantly, the technical features, such as the video quality, low latency, stability and reliability, are first-rate.”

The result was successful at all levels. The new system significantly increased collaboration and connection for Young Electric and Communications’ clients. Richardson explains, “The end user loves the solution. The entire boardroom and auditorium functions as a Zoom Room. From the end user’s perspective, it’s a seamless experience. They can enter the room, hit a button and easily start the meeting. From their perspective, it’s straightforward.”