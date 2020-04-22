How Teaching Changed in the (Forced) Shift to Remote Learning (Inside Higher Ed)

"It will be some time before we know the full impact of the COVID-19-induced shift to remote learning this spring -- how it altered the arc of students' academic careers, for example, or affected the extent and nature of their learning."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As courses have switched to remote delivery, instructors are adjusting to higher ed's new normal in a number of ways — changing their teaching models and lowering their expectations of student work as learners navigate the crisis of a global pandemic.