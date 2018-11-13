How online courseware boosted student engagement at Kennesaw State University (eCampus News)

"Universities nationwide are facing the same challenge: how to make textbooks more relevant, meaningful and engaging for students. This problem has grown as the lack of student engagement—especially among general education classes—continues to be a contributing factor to today’s rapidly declining RPG (retention, progression, and graduation) rates."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Kennesaw State University, replacing a textbook with online courseware didn't just keep students more engaged, it also made them more successful, cutting the DWFI (D, fail, withdraw, incomplete) rate by a whopping 48 percent.