How Nureva Enables Next-Level Tracking for Lumens PTZ Cameras

Lumens (opens in new tab) is now using sound location data provided by Nureva’s (opens in new tab) HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio conferencing systems to enable camera-tracking via its PTZ cameras. Until recently, sophisticated camera tracking using sound location data had only been possible with traditional pro AV solutions. Using Nureva’s sound location device API, available through the Nureva Developer Toolkit, and Lumens CamConnect software, the integration allows sound location data from Nureva audio systems to steer the camera focus accurately and smoothly to where people are speaking in the room.

Camera tracking is an essential part of an effective hybrid space, and Lumens is one of many upcoming integrations that use Nureva’s Microphone Mist technology to deliver a better collaboration experience. Thousands of virtual microphones are used to accurately locate sound sources everywhere in a room, and advanced processing algorithms filter out undesirable sounds that make it difficult for remote participants to follow the presenter. Nureva’s API is used to stream data regarding sound location and sound level, tailored to the Nureva audio system being used. Sound locations are reported several times per second to enable automatic camera adjustments based on the location of the talker or multiple talkers. This results in more refined camera positioning and a better experience for remote participants. The HDL300 and Dual HDL300 integration with Lumens is available today. Integration with the HDL410 system will be available in Q2 of this year.

“Microphone and speaker systems with webcams have offered a static, subpar view of a meeting room or classroom, and this integration with Nureva audio systems delivers an elevated experience to remote participants,” said Steven Liang, head of product development, Lumens Digital Optics. “We are thrilled to offer a superior audio and video experience to our mutual customers.”

“We are pleased that Lumens has used our audio location data to deliver the kind of integrated audio and video experience that customers are asking for,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “Using the intelligence built into Microphone Mist technology, we continue to redefine what an IT-friendly, wall-mounted solution is capable of."