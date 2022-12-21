Lumens VC-R30 Full HD IP PTZ Camera is now certified for Zoom Rooms.

The Lumens Digital Optics VC-R30 HD IP PTZ Camera has been certified by Zoom Video Communications as a conference room camera for Zoom Rooms. This gives Zoom Rooms users a high-quality 12x zoom magnification camera which delivers exceptional video for hybrid meetings.
“With Zoom Rooms certification, users of the Lumens VC-R30 HD IP PTZ Camera can feel confident that this hardware meets Zoom’s high-quality communication standard for a USB camera,” said Eric Yu, head of hardware partnerships at Zoom.
[SCN Hybrid World: Seeing Is Believing with Conference Cameras]
Lumens VC-R30 is a new generation HD IP PTZ with a wide (72.5 degrees) horizontal field of view and smooth fluid pan, tilt, and zoom movement. The VC-R30 is designed for medium-sized conference and meeting rooms. The camera can be wall-mounted or inverted from the ceiling, while power is provided by a DC input or over the Ethernet.
VC-R30 contains HDMI, SDI, IP, and USB video outputs. It is ready to fit into traditional video workflows, IP-based streaming networks, and unified communication and collaboration (UCC) systems for interactive video comms. With the growth in popularity of hybrid meetings and remote conferences, VC-R30 supports simultaneous output via all outputs, for connection to local displays and remote guests at the same time.
[SUBSCRIBE to AV Network Newsletters and Publications] (opens in new tab)
“The VC-R30 launched this summer and has received an overwhelmingly positive response. VC-R30 won the Best of Show Award at the InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas and Zoom certification will now give users the confidence to use this award-winning camera at the heart of their AV infrastructure,” commented Steven Liang, vice president of product development at Lumens.
The VC-R30 joins Lumens VC-B11U 4K USB video conference camera, VC-B30U HD USB PTZ camera as Zoom certified models. As a leader in the Professional AV market, Lumens strives to innovate with high-quality, practical, and reliable technology designed to enhance collaborative workplaces.