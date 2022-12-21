Lumens VC-R30 Full HD IP PTZ Camera is now certified for Zoom Rooms.

The Lumens Digital Optics VC-R30 HD IP PTZ Camera has been certified by Zoom Video Communications as a conference room camera for Zoom Rooms. This gives Zoom Rooms users a high-quality 12x zoom magnification camera which delivers exceptional video for hybrid meetings.



“With Zoom Rooms certification, users of the Lumens VC-R30 HD IP PTZ Camera can feel confident that this hardware meets Zoom’s high-quality communication standard for a USB camera,” said Eric Yu, head of hardware partnerships at Zoom.

[SCN Hybrid World: Seeing Is Believing with Conference Cameras]



Lumens VC-R30 is a new generation HD IP PTZ with a wide (72.5 degrees) horizontal field of view and smooth fluid pan, tilt, and zoom movement. The VC-R30 is designed for medium-sized conference and meeting rooms. The camera can be wall-mounted or inverted from the ceiling, while power is provided by a DC input or over the Ethernet.



VC-R30 contains HDMI, SDI, IP, and USB video outputs. It is ready to fit into traditional video workflows, IP-based streaming networks, and unified communication and collaboration (UCC) systems for interactive video comms. With the growth in popularity of hybrid meetings and remote conferences, VC-R30 supports simultaneous output via all outputs, for connection to local displays and remote guests at the same time.