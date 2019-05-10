How Much Will College Cost in 17 Years? (Barron's)

"Given my background as a college administrator, I’m often asked by parent friends how much they should be saving for their kids’ college tuition—which, for my 10-month-old daughter and others born in the past year, will be 2036. It’s an important question. Depending on who you ask, you’ll get widely varying answers. I think we could reasonably expect college to cost $145,000 in 2036. Does this number seem low to you? Let’s take a closer look at the math."—Source: Barron's

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It will be interesting to see how politics, online learning, and new technologies with impact the cost of college in the years ahead. One thing's for sure: only time will tell.