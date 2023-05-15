How Houses of Worship Provide Innovative and Emotionally Engaging Content

When the World Outreach Church wanted to launch its “Sanctuary of Scripture: The Walk Way” capital campaign, it turned to the Nashville-based DWP Live team. The church, in partnership with DWP Live's CEO Danny Whetstone's team, is providing an innovative and emotionally engaging initiative with PIXERA media servers and Barco projectors to raise funds for the expansion and improvement of the church’s current campus facilities.

One part of the multi-faceted campaign included an installation consisting of mapped indoor projections to display stunning, interactive imagery for visitors as they walk through the campus’ pedestrian-only spaces.

(Image credit: DWP Live)

Fivestone Studios’ Traylor Woodall enlisted DWP Live to help transform their concept design, storyboards and custom created content into an inspiring projection mapping visitor experience, which would become an integral part of the on-site presentation of the fundraising campaign.

A PIXERA (opens in new tab) media server license installed on custom-built DWP Live hardware and two Barco UDX 4K32 projectors were the key equipment components of the installation.

One of the practical challenges during the setup process involved covering a number of designated glass surfaces, while leaving the connected mullions and architectural elements exposed. "We decided to custom paint foam core to match the walls, so that there was no color shift across the projection façade," explained Whetstone.

(Image credit: DWP Live)

In order to focus on the simplicity and user friendliness of the final installation, the DWP Live team created a content loop and connected the lighting elements via timecode, resulting in a “one button go” control setup for the team running the content throughout the duration of the visitor experience.

“I really love the intuitive simplicity of the main PIXERA GUI, which allowed us to easily and efficiently deliver native 4K content to the projection system," Whetstone shared. "The ability to sync the GrandMA lighting console via timecode was another plus, because it meant that the lighting looks could chase the timeline perfectly without requiring additional operators for such a long run of show.”

The World Outreach Church’s executives and their tech team were so impressed with the final setup’s impact, reliability, and ease of use, that they decided to extend the original run of the installation by an additional three weeks.