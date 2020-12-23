How Educators Can Master Working in a Hybrid Learning Environment (Emerging EdTech)

"Unfortunately, time management is far more difficult now versus pre-pandemic. The findings from Doodle’s “Time Management in Education” study support this, with over a third of the surveyed college students (37 percent) saying it has been harder to manage their time and stay productive now that lectures have moved online. This is a serious issue, as a majority of students (66 percent) say that time management is extremely important in regards to their ability to meet their academic goals."—Source: Emerging EdTech

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hybrid learning environments have their own learning curve for both faculty and students, but, when properly leveraged, they offer benefits and efficiencies, too. Emerging EdTech offers strategies for meeting the current moment in ways that are flexible, collaborative and engaging.