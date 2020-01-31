How Colleges and Universities Are Driving to Digital Transformation Today (Education Dive)

"Like the observation about the future often attributed to the science fiction writer William Gibson, digital transformation (Dx) is already here, but it's not yet evenly distributed. EDUCAUSE research shows that 13% of colleges and universities are engaging in digital transformation today, 32% are developing a Dx strategy, and another 38% of higher education institutions are exploring Dx."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Whether or not your institution is engaging in digital transformation, it's likely on the horizon for higher ed as a whole. EDUCAUSE Review details what the shift will mean and how it will impact campus IT.