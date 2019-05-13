How Cold Is That Library? There's a Google Doc for That (Inside Higher Ed)

"What a difference preparation makes when it comes to doing research in Arctic-level air-conditioned academic libraries (or ones that are otherwise freezing -- or not air-conditioned at all). Luckily, Megan L. Cook, assistant professor of English at Colby College, published a crowdsourced document called 'How Cold Is that Library?' Alas, the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., is rated 'very cold,' for example. But hark! A box of shawls is kept behind the circulation desk, available on request. And the library's New Reading Room has 'better light.'"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At first blush, this may seem like a silly thing to crowdsource, but for folks who often do research in libraries, this shared document adds a layer of comfort, helping them prepare accordingly for the temperature while also pointing out helpful tips for a better working experience.