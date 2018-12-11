How Can Beacon Technology Help Universities Boost Student Engagement? (EdTech Magazine)

"The students and faculty members who make up a campus community expect certain levels of engagement and convenience. Universities employ a number of technology solutions that make it easier for students and faculty to take advantage of campus services. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Low-power Beacons are not new by any stretch, but applications for this technology are finding their way into more university spaces. From recruitment to enhancing student engagement, check out the ways Beacons can inspiring more personalization on your campus.