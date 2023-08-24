How Are YOU Feeling Today? August 24 is the Most Common Day to Call Out Sick

Let’s hope your AV/IT staff don’t all call in sick today. According to the leave management platform Flamingo Leave Tracker, August 24 is the “sickest day of the year.” This revelation came from the past five years of data collected by Flamingo.

There’s a lot of speculation as to what malady has overcome so many on a seemingly innocuous day. Not all schools are back yet (I can’t wait for those super-spreaders to start), but for the most part, we’re still outside and not spreading germs in confined spaces, and there’s not a surge of any fill-in-the-blank disease that rears its head at the end of summer. So, what could it be?

It is a lovely day here in Boston today. At 8:00 a.m., it is sunny, with low humidity and a crisp 59 degrees, a big relief from the hot and steamy weather we’ve been having. It’s sure tempting to go with the flow. Yeah, that’s not going to happen, but it was fun reporting on this oddly special day.

By the way, February 13 is the second “sickest day.” And that one makes more sense to me. It is often around the Super Bowl and the day before Valentine’s Day. I’m guessing that the AV/IT industry is out shopping for deals on super-large, 4K, and 8K TVs for the big day.

