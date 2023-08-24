How Are YOU Feeling Today? August 24 is the Most Common Day to Call Out Sick

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

It's 8:00 a.m., where is your AV/IT staff today?

sick
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let’s hope your AV/IT staff don’t all call in sick today. According to the leave management platform Flamingo Leave Tracker, August 24 is the “sickest day of the year.” This revelation came from the past five years of data collected by Flamingo.

There’s a lot of speculation as to what malady has overcome so many on a seemingly innocuous day. Not all schools are back yet (I can’t wait for those super-spreaders to start), but for the most part, we’re still outside and not spreading germs in confined spaces, and there’s not a surge of any fill-in-the-blank disease that rears its head at the end of summer. So, what could it be?

It is a lovely day here in Boston today. At 8:00 a.m., it is sunny, with low humidity and a crisp 59 degrees, a big relief from the hot and steamy weather we’ve been having. It’s sure tempting to go with the flow. Yeah, that’s not going to happen, but it was fun reporting on this oddly special day.

By the way, February 13 is the second “sickest day.” And that one makes more sense to me. It is often around the Super Bowl and the day before Valentine’s Day. I’m guessing that the AV/IT industry is out shopping for deals on super-large, 4K, and 8K TVs for the big day.

Since you are working, why not check out this article on 13 New AV Control Solutions That Matter

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.