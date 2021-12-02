AMX/Panopto Partnership Streamlines Video Recording and Sharing

HARMAN Professional Solutions has announced a partnership to integrate Panopto’s video management platform with AMX control systems and Modero touch panels. Panopto is known for making it easy to securely record, manage, and share videos. The new software integration gives AMX users the freedom to interact with Panopto using AMX control solutions and Modero touch panels.

“Integrating AMX control systems and Panopto’s easy-to-use video recording and management capabilities opens up a world of possibilities for higher education and corporate applications, all without complicating anything for the end user,” said Jamie Trader, vice president, video & control, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “Achieving this kind of control used to require juggling multiple software and hardware systems, but this new functionality puts the power and security of Panopto at our users’ fingertips while letting them focus on what’s really important.”

[Video in the Classroom]

Used abundantly in universities and large enterprises, Panopto allows users to securely capture video, presentations, meetings and screenshares, as well as webcasts. Users can monitor viewer behavior for engagement, share content securely and quickly search videos for specific moments using its Smart Chapters feature. The AMX-Panopto integration, developed in close consultation with the University of Freiburg, Germany, provides AMX and Modero users with several benefits:

“Teachers, presenters and facilitators need simple workflows to record, manage and share video content,” said Mike Rich, vice president of strategic alliances at Panopto. “AMX’s offerings make it easier to put the power of Panopto at people’s fingertips.”