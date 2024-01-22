How Alfalite and César Yagüe Are Redefining Digital Art

Alfalite has teamed up with digital artist César Yagüe to create AlfaArt, a complete turnkey solution consisting of large format LED displays that transform entire walls into living canvases, with media players and moving ambient artwork.

AlfaArt is designed for large corporations, hotels, high-end leisure and entertainment venues, galleries, luxury homes, and recreational boats. It's the preferred choice for VIPs who desire to own unique digital artwork, made possible through NFT technology. Additionally, it's perfectly suited for visionary interior designers and architects committed to crafting and reimagining spaces with innovative, exclusive, and transformative design elements.

"We fill an unmet need in the marketplace, providing simplicity and perfection beyond what any traditional art gallery or platform can provide," said Luis Garrido, executive director of Alfalite. "The opportunity lies in capturing the imagination of those looking to redesign their space with an avant-garde spirit and exquisite aesthetic, making it possible with a simple and complete solution."

AlfaArt transforms conventional spaces into contemplative and serene experiences that elevate them, projecting enhanced visuals with high resolution and a design that adapts to any space.

"AlfaArt is not just a work of art or a technological product; it is a holistic solution that transforms spaces into sanctuaries of calm and beauty," said Yagüe. "Each acquisition is a commitment to excellence, a testament to vision and a legacy of good taste."

AlfaArt offers different size and format options. From intimate personal corners to expansive corporate walls, the solution adjusts to the dimensions and shapes of each location. It also allows for custom resolutions, ensuring that every pixel conveys the artist's vision and the essence of the work. In addition, the dedicated state-of-the-art media player guarantees flawless playback 24/7. With exclusive access to a diverse digital art gallery, customers can select pieces that resonate with their aesthetic vision and the mood they wish to create. In addition, each AlfaArt artwork comes with a certificate of authenticity, guaranteeing its provenance and exclusivity.