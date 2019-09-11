Topics

How AI Impacts the Global Workforce, and What Higher Ed Can Do About It (The EvoLLLution)

"Artificial Intelligence (AI)—in one context or another—seems to be in everyone’s thoughts and on everyone’s lips. To some, AI’s a threat to their jobs and way of life. To others, it’s a challenge and opportunity to be embraced."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence seems to be generating a whole lot of buzz in every sector, with some workers worries about their positions being filled by robots while others see the benefits that AI can have in decision-making processes. As AI starts making a mark on the workforce, higher ed can play an important, multi-faceted role, filling skills gaps, pushing forward innovative use cases, and teaching students about the ethical considerations of AI.