How Agile Project Management Can Benefit IT Initiatives (Campus Technology)

"The business intelligence team at George Washington University in Washington, DC, has changed the way it works with partners across GWU's business and academic units. Rather than settling on all of a dashboard project's parameters up front, they now work in two-week "sprints" and have a quarterly product release cycle."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Agile methodology can be a good fit for some higher ed projects. Read how embracing agile has lead to success at George Washington University.