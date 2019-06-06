How a smiley face can improve faculty-student communication (University Business)

"The human race is forging a new digital language as texts and internet exchanges become more common than phone calls and in-person meetings. While students are fluent in “digital speak,” higher ed faculty are working to fine-tune their online dialect."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could smiley faces keep students on the road to academic success? Emojis might seem trivial at first blush, but to students, when faculty use them in digital correspondence, it adds warmth and influence to their relationship.