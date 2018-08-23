Hitachi Adds Two 5K-Lumen Laser Projectors to Collegiate Line

The What: Hitachi America has added to its Collegiate Series line with the addition of two new 3LCD laser projectors, the LP-EU5002 and LP-EW5002.

The What Else: Both the LP-EU5002 and the LP-EW5002 offer 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness with resolutions ranging from WUXGA 1920x1200 to WXGA 1280x800, respectively. These maintenance-free operation projectors have 20,000 hours of light source life and up to 50,000 hours with Long Life 2 mode. Both models have multiple digital inputs (HDMI and HDMI/MHL), 3LCD projection technology, and a contrast ratio of 500,000:1. They are equipped with 360-degree installation, a 1.6x zoom lens, and Perfect Fit 2, which helps integrators save time during installation.

“Hitachi’s Collegiate Series has been steadily gaining popularity since 2013,” said Mike Morin, strategic sales development manager Hitachi America, Ltd. “We’ve been encouraged to innovate and expand the line based on customer and market needs. By expanding the laser projector line, we can deliver larger-than-life performance for a range of applications. The two newest models are the first 3LCD laser models in the Collegiate Series and are equipped with a new laser phosphor light source that can dramatically lower maintenance and total cost of ownership for facilities.”

The Bottom Line: All Collegiate Series projectors are eligible for Hitachi America, Ltd.’s OneVision Program for higher education facilities, providing colleges and universities with specialized pricing, enhanced service and warranties, direct access to Hitachi experts, and program rewards. The buying rewards of the program include the option of buying 10 projectors and receiving a free projector, or buying three projectors and receiving one lamp free.

The new LP-EU5002 and LP-EW5002 Collegiate Series laser projectors are now available for purchase.