Historic House of Worship AV Upgrade Includes EAW Audio System

Since 1877, the Antioch Baptist Church North has stood in Atlanta as a beacon of hope and a place of refuge. Church officials recently approved a full remodel of the historic house of worship, and nationally recognized AEE Productions was tasked with designing and integrating all the new audio, video and lighting systems. As part of the audio upgrade, AEE president Yergan Jones chose the new KF810P system from Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW).

“With its quality of sound and versatility, we knew EAW would be the perfect solution for the Antioch Baptist Church North project,” said Jones. “We have been using EAW gear for years on all of our projects including our high-profiled touring productions and permanent installations and have complete faith in their products and team.”

The AEE team’s design, headed by Mark Howard, vice president of operations, called for the installation of three EAW KF810P line arrays and three MKD1096 loudspeakers for the gallery/choir fill. The project also incorporated three SB828P subwoofers. The new EAW PA system will run through a new Allen & Heath digital console. In addition to the audio system, the historic space also recently completed its video and lighting upgrade as well.

“The audio installation was for a lack of a better term, easy,” added Howard. “Everything went extremely smooth. It all came together as drawn and we love the durability, crystal clear sound and SPL levels that this system provides. In addition, the flexibility of the EAW system is wonderful. From spoken word to singing to musical performance, it just flat out sounds great. There is no bad seat in the building.”

Leaders at the 14,000-member church echoed Jones’ and Howard’s sentiments. “Many of the components of our AV system were thirty years old or older,” said Pastor K. L. Alexander, Antioch Baptist Church North. “Our sanctuary had ‘dead sound’ areas and places we could not see in the choir stand. An old friend of mine, Yergan Jones (and team) understood our congregation and facility. Their comprehension of the authentic worship experience is incomparable. Their combined knowledge of current technology and praise and worship was exactly the professionalism we needed. The upgraded space looks and sounds great.”

Jones was also very complimentary of the support and service he receives from EAW. “The sales and support teams were very responsive throughout the entire process. We know the EAW name carries weight in the industry, and we value the long-standing relationship we have with them," Jones noted. "We were thrilled to work with EAW once again to bring pristine sound to such a historical house of worship. The Antioch Baptist Church North remodel looks and sounds incredible.”