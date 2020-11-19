EAW Expands MKD Series of Installation Loudspeakers

The What: Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) recently unveiled the MKD1200 Series, the newest additions to the MKD Series of full range loudspeakers created for installation applications. The MKD1294 and MKD1264 are three-way designs engineered to produce high output levels and outstanding fidelity while maintaining broadband pattern control for use in applications ranging from stadiums to small music venues.

(Image credit: Eastern Acoustic Works)

The What Else: Both models incorporate dual 12-inch low-frequency transducers with 3-inch vented voice coils, and coaxial 3.5-inch voice coil midrange and 1.75-inch voice coil high-frequency compression drivers. Nominal beamwidth of the MKD1294 is 90-degrees horizontal by 45-degrees vertical, while that of the MKD1264 is 60-degrees horizontal by 45-degrees vertical. The large-format horn utilized in the MKD1294 and MKD1264 may be rotated for increased versatility in pattern control, providing sound system integrators with a wide variety of installation options.

The Bottom Line: All MKD Series loudspeakers feature enclosures constructed from Baltic birch, and are available in standard black or white finishes with options for custom colors as well as weather protection. Installation is facilitated by built-in M10 mounting points and optional wall-mount or ceiling-mount hardware.The curved front panel of MKD cabinets permits discreet installation in situations where visual unobtrusiveness is required.

The MKD1294 and MKD1264are shipping now.