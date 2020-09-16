Topics

Higher Ed's New Approach to Pandemic Cybersecurity (EdTech Magazine)

"As the pandemic continues to intensify existing security challenges, higher education security leaders are reassessing their current response strategies."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As education becomes more remote—whether it is solely online or in a hybrid model—data security risks spike. This piece shares best practices for security awareness training and next-level security. Some schools are focusing on endpoint security while others are rethinking incident responses and policy changes. Bottom Line: take nothing for granted.