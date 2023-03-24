Here's What to Know about VMP's New Fixed Wall Rack Enclosure

Just in time for ISC West 2023, Video Mount Products (opens in new tab) has launched of a new wall rack enclosure in its popular ERWEN Series.

“Durable and appealing, the ERWEN-F22E is the workhorse wall mounted rack enclosure that our customers have been asking for,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “This fixed wall, feature-rich cabinet was designed with functionality and aesthetics in mind and provides the reliability you've come to expect from VMP. It also gives our customers the flexibility to choose between the ERWEN-F22E and its hinged counterparts in the ERWEN family.”

(Image credit: VMP)

The ERWEN-F22E’s internal 4-Post rails are numbered and adjustable and the cabinet offers a reversible tempered glass front door and locking, removable side panels.

“Where space is at a premium, getting equipment off the floor and on the wall is a must when floor standing equipment racks just won’t do,” Fulmer continued. “VMP designed the ERWEN Series wall mounted racks with the security and AV installer in mind. The ERWEN-F22E is yet another answer to the most demanding rack mount requirements.”

Additional features of the ERWEN-F22E wall rack enclosure include: