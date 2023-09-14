Here's How Visix Enables Contactless Bookings with no Hardware, Cabling or Apps

Visix will unveil its new Choros AR space booking platform later in September. The Choros AR space booking platform blends WebAR and cloud technologies to support fast, contactless bookings from smartphones without hardware, cabling or apps.

Choros received a 2023 Best Of Show Award from AV Technology following its debut at InfoComm in June.

The platform enables users to book spaces on the go using their own personal devices. Users scan a QR code mounted near a shared space to check room availability, view its schedule, and book if open. Choros will find alternative rooms available to book on the spot when spaces appear as reserved. The innovative technology supplants room signs through these capabilities, using native WebAR support built into iOS and Android smartphones to overlay booking options in the user’s camera view for immersive booking experiences.

(Image credit: Visix)

Choros is a 100% cloud-based platform. The elimination of hardware and cabling saves considerable cost and installation workloads associated with room sign deployments. As Choros requires no app, users are freed from the shackles of app downloads and maintenance, while also enjoying the freedom of a true BYOD solution when booking meeting rooms, desks and other shared spaces. Systems integrators and end users benefit from receiving all the functionality of a room sign without the need to buy hardware or provide power and network connectivity to shared spaces.

There are no app downloads or website login requirements on staff. Booking processes are accelerated and barriers to adoption are reduced. Calendar integration, user groups, and spaces are managed in a cloud-based platform with options for meeting rooms, workspaces, and other shared assets. Space managers can note technology and amenities for each space, and users can view a 3D representation in their camera view. Furthermore, Choros easily integrates with Office 365 to show bookings and availability and eliminate double bookings.

“Workplaces have evolved, and our goal is to help facility managers adapt their organizations to new processes, technologies and experiences,” said Sean Matthews, president and CEO of Visix. “We’re excited to go to World Workplace where we can not only premier our new Choros product but have in-person conversations with decision makers looking for solutions. IFMA can help us finetune our space booking and visual communications roadmap to better help organizations navigate through this new normal.”