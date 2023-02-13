Here's How Sennheiser, Kramer Take Hybrid Meetings to New Heights

Kramer and Sennheiser came together to create an assured, flexible, and easily deployed audio solution for optimized hybrid teleconferencing.

Officially launched at ISE 2023, the new solution combines Kramer’s AFM-DSP20-AEC audio matrix switcher with Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) and TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) ceiling microphones. This collaboration delivers premium-quality sound while providing an immersive, engaging and inclusive audio-visual experience in any medium or large space.

Kramer’s partnership with Sennheiser is part of the company’s drive to expand the Kramer ecosystem, offering ultra-immersive user experiences in hybrid meeting and learning spaces and expanded flexibility for its customers and partners.

Engaging, Immersive Hybrid Meeting Experiences

The combination of Kramer’s digital signal processor (DSP) and the performance of Sennheiser’s TCC2 and TCC M ceiling microphones ensures all participants are clearly heard for easy collaboration, efficient learning, and more productive meetings.

The Kramer DSP maintains the quality of the original audio signal with selectable sampling rates up to 96 kHz, ensuring flat frequency response, unmatched sonic performance, excellent signal-to-noise ratio, and extraordinarily low distortion levels. Meanwhile, acoustic echo cancellation further improves teleconferencing sound quality. With all in-room and remote participants able to hear and be heard, meetings can proceed smoothly and effectively.

The collaboration also offers simplified audio and room-wide control. It supports Audinate’s Dante and can be operable by Kramer Control, enabling full automation of the microphones along with other room elements, such as screens, lights, and shades, via a simple click. By removing the time and hassle required to manage a meeting space or classroom, participants can focus on holding their most productive, immersive hybrid calls and lessons yet.

Simple Deployment

The vendor-agnostic design of the Sennheiser microphone and Kramer DSP, dual digital and analog connectivity, and centralized control make an unique solution for everyday use flexible and simple.

As a result, the combined Kramer-Sennheiser solution is ideal for any medium to large classrooms, lecture spaces, and meeting rooms where intelligible speech, simple handling, and seamless integration into the existing room environment are required. Both the Sennheiser ceiling microphone and the Kramer DSP are supported by Kramer’s proven low-latency video infrastructure, providing full configuration and installation flexibility.

Assured Reliability and Accessible Support

The Sennheiser TCC2 and TCC M microphones and Kramer AFM-DSP20-AEC audio matrix switcher solution have been cross-certified for compatibility to ensure superior audio performance.

The components of the combined solution are available directly from the global sales networks of Kramer and Sennheiser respectively. The solution is supported by the two companies’ worldwide support networks, enabling end users to easily access any help or advice if required.