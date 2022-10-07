Here's How Genelec Transforms a Classic Theater to Opulent Bar and Restaurant

Brasserie Astoria is part of the Frantzén Group, an internationally renowned organization possessing six Michelin stars between its establishments, spread across Stockholm, Bangkok, Singapore and London. A former cinema, Brasserie Astoria required a comprehensive sound system with coverage across the site to ensure clarity and intelligibility throughout. To maintain the sleek aesthetic and conform with the group’s high standards of quality assurance, Genelec’s 4000 Series (opens in new tab) loudspeakers were the natural choice.

Systems integrator High Definition and sub-contractor Sound Support worked with the Genelec team to equip the 1,200-square-meter establishment with n innovative audio solution. “The goal was to cultivate a premium feel throughout the entire restaurant, since this is probably one of the most high-end establishments you can visit in Sweden," explained Erik Skanderbeck, AV sales manager for Genelec in Sweden. "The coverage is incredible—even the toilets have Genelec loudspeakers. The team at Astoria spend a lot of time curating playlists for the restaurant, hence the impetus to invest in a world-class playback system. The Frantzén group have had a positive experience with Genelec loudspeakers before, having installed them in their hallmark restaurant, Frantzén, which holds three Michelin stars, and is also located in Stockholm.”

(Image credit: Genelec)

Upon entry, you are immediately welcomed by two Genelec 4030s, diametrically positioned in the eaves of the foyer. This sets the tone for the rest of the dining area, as there are 4030s positioned in every corner and hidden amongst piping in the ceiling. The 4030 is one of the larger models in the 4000 series. It’s an ideal choice for medium-sized commercial installations, and the choice of 120 RAL color finishes allowed Astoria to find the perfect copper brown colorway to match the aesthetic of the interior. For additional low-frequency extension and control, three 7040 subwoofers are also deployed in the dining area.

“The attention to detail is simply next level. Just look at the room leading to the wine bar, covered in lacquered gold leaf," said High Definition’s Micke Fröbom. "To uphold this aesthetic, we had to implement custom Genelec loudspeakers with a gold leaf finish.” This, combined with the active technology of the loudspeakers, results in a very discreet and clean audio system that blends perfectly with its environment.

(Image credit: Genelec)

The lower floor is accessible via an ornate spiral staircase, which descends into an underground space filled with more greenery, where one can enjoy a selection of wine and champagne at the bar. There is a higher concentration of loudspeakers in this area, as it tends to have a more energetic ambience—so coverage is provided by ten of the larger 4040 models, complemented with a pair of 7050 subwoofers. Conjoined to this is a more intimate section, called Lilla a, where private functions can be hosted. High Definition have equipped a DJ booth on the lower floor, complete with two Genelec 8030 studio loudspeakers—which combine a small footprint with high SPL and excellent low frequency extension.

(Image credit: Genelec)

“The materials used in the construction of the walls; a mixture of metal brick and steel composite, meant that it was difficult to physically fasten the loudspeakers to the wall," Fröbom commented. "Additionally, the fact that the restaurant is situated directly under eighteen high-class period apartments posed the issue of potential sound leakage. Genelec provide a large array of accessories to choose from to assist loudspeaker placement and dispersion, allowing us to keep the sound contained whilst meeting the client’s requirements.”

Being involved with Brasserie Astoria from the early stages of its inception massively helped to streamline the collaboration and ensure that all stakeholders were on the same page. The result is clear, intelligible sound with fantastic coverage and the colors to match. Genelec will continue to offer their comprehensive after-sales care and maintenance package. Should Brasserie Astoria seek to scale up or alter their system in the future, Genelec will provide their full support, upholding a core philosophy of reliability and futureproofing that has made Genelec a benchmark for sustainability in AV.