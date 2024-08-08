Watch How San Jacinto Elementary School Increased Audio Functionality

Located in Riverside County, CA, San Jacinto Unified School District is home to more than 9,000 students, 400 teachers, and 500 staff members. The San Jacinto Unified School District and its schools have an obligation to provide a safe and secure environment for students, teachers, and staff. In order to achieve that, the San Jacinto Unified School District invested in a new intercom system San Jacinto Elementary School, which included the Bogen Communications Nyquist E7000MCR.

Time and Alarm Systems selected Bogen Communications Nyquist E7000MCR to enable increased audio functionality at San Jacinto Elementary. The Nyquist E7000MCR is a pre-assembled solution based on the Nyquist E7000 system. The full-featured Nyquist E7000MCR leverages existing facility wiring, 25-Volt speakers, and call switches to create a plug-and-play solution for legacy paging and intercom systems.

The final result was a success overall. Bogen Communications’ Nyquist E7000MCR has provided San Jacinto Elementary with new features to support campus-wide safety and communication.

Find out more and hear from experts in the video case study below.