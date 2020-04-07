Hello Alice Launches COVID-19 Business Resource Center To Support Small Businesses

Hello Alice, a free multi-channel platform powered by AI technology that guides business owners through the growth of their company, has launched of its COVID-19 business resource center.

In partnership with the U.S. Chamber Foundation and hundreds of entrepreneur networks and government agencies, the digital resource center is designed to provide business owners and entrepreneurs with step-by-step, comprehensive access to financial support, government programs, mentors, and the real-world help urgently needed at this time.

Founders and business owners can visit covid19businesscenter.com to apply for an emergency grant; access financial aid; search national, state, and local government programs; learn how to operate a remote team and migrate business from offline to online; receive anxiety and mental health resources; connect with a supportive community; and more.

"There is a dire need to support small businesses owners at this time—our local superheroes, who create countless jobs for others and stimulate our economy, are currently facing difficult circumstances and decisions," said Elizabeth Gore, co-founder and president of Hello Alice. "My co-founder Carolyn Rodz and the entire Hello Alice team are working day and night to ensure business owners have everything they need to make it through this challenging time. By sharing support wherever we can, we will be the sidekick working with small business owners, everywhere, to survive, and sustain during this pandemic."

"We're proud to partner with Hello Alice to get critical information into the hands of small business owners and help them navigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic," added Carolyn Cawley, U.S. Chamber Foundation president. "When business thrives, communities thrive, and we're committed to getting America working again."

With over half a million small businesses launching in the U.S. every month, the impact of COVID-19 has highlighted the important role small businesses play in our country's economic stability.

The COVID-19 business resource center is a key initiative of Business for All, which Hello Alice recently launched with support from Verizon. The initiative provides peer to peer networking and a mentorship community that will allow for experts, government officials, enterprise executives, and industry leaders to mentor businesses in real time, with a goal to mentor 100,000 small business owners.

For more information about Hello Alice and to access the business resource center and apply for COVID-19 Business for All Emergency Grants, visit www.covid19businesscenter.com/.

