Popular Thailand Stadium Enhances Audience Experience With Harman Audio Solution

To provide spectators at the Nakhon Ratchasima Sports Complex an immersive entertainment experience, Mahajak Development Co., Ltd. installed a range of cutting-edge Harman Professional audio solutions.

Home to the Nakhonratchasima Mazda Football Club, the Nakhon Ratchasima Sports Complex is the fourth biggest stadium in Thailand and hosted the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2007. That same year, King Rama IX bestowed the complex's name during an overlap between the SEA Games and the king's birthday. The stadium area comprises the Nakhon Ratchasima FC football field, which is surrounded by a grandstand with a single roof on one side. The facility currently has a seating capacity of 25,000 but will be upgraded to 45,000 in the future.

Mahajak Development Co., Ltd. reported that the complex's organizers requested a new high-output audio system capable of providing clear, intelligible sound with reduced reverberation during games and events. The main challenge was that the audio system needed to be installed on the roof, which only covered one side of the complex, but also had to deliver sound coverage to every seat in the stadium. To meet these challenges and requirements, Mahajak deployed dynamic and weather-resistant JBL Professional speakers, Crown Audio amplifiers, Soundcraft consoles and BSS signal processors for wide coverage, ample output and easy-to-use controls.

For speakers, the Mahajak team selected JBL PD500 Series loudspeakers to cover the roof side of the grandstand and JBL Variable Line Array Compact Series line array loudspeakers to cover the rest of the venue. Designed for a variety of venues including sports facilities, the PD500 Series speakers feature four horn-loaded 15-inch, two-way systems and a dual 15-inch subwoofer for a full dynamic range and consistent coverage. The JBL Variable Line Array Compact Series speakers are ideal for long-throw applications. Crown DCi Series amplifiers with network monitoring function power the speakers, and the BSS BLU-100 signal processor offers flexible system configuration and management. The Soundcraft Si Impact digital mixing console controls the system and supports easy-to-use external wireless control for the complex's staff.

In addition to the under balcony, the Mahajak installation team also installed JBL Control 29AV-1 speakers, powered by a Crown CDi series amplifier and configured using a dbx VENU360 signal processor, in the corridor outside of the stadium for clear and high-quality background audio.

Nakhon Ratchasima Sports Complex reported that the new audio systems meet organizers' crucial standards of reliability, durability and flexibility. A coherent and powerful speaker system was especially essential given the stadium's structural challenges, but Harman's cutting-edge, easy-to-use audio systems delivered beyond their expectations.