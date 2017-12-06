HARMAN Opens Experience Center in Los Angeles

HARMAN Professional Solutions announced the grand opening of the HARMAN Experience Center in Los Angeles. The facility joins a worldwide network of HARMAN Professional Solutions Experience Centers in Singapore, China and soon in London, designed to demonstrate how HARMAN solutions uniquely address customer needs across multiple vertical markets.



The new 15,000-square-foot, multi-functional facility showcases HARMAN Professional Solutions product solutions in a variety of entertainment and enterprise market applications. The Experience Center demonstrates the integration of brands including JBL Professional, AKG Acoustics, AMX, BSS Audio, Crown International, dbx Professional, DigiTech, Lexicon Pro, Martin, Soundcraft and Studer.

“With the opening of our flagship Experience Center, we are bringing the HARMAN Professional Solution proposition to life while giving visitors a glimpse into the investments we’re making in our brands,” said Bryan Bradley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Americas, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “From JBL sound and Martin lighting to AMX controllers and Samsung displays, the entire facility is a brilliant demonstration of what HARMAN products can do when deployed seamlessly together in enterprise and entertainment environments.”

The Experience Center is comprised of several dedicated spaces:

A grand entrance corridor that features lighting effects and audio synced to, and anchored by, an 18’x’10’ Samsung LED video wall. The corridor is adorned with Technical GRAMMY Awards presented to JBL Professional (2005), AKG Acoustics (2010) and Lexicon Pro (2014) for contributions of technical significance in recorded field.

The Product Showroom is filled with HARMAN solutions including HARMAN’s Connected Retail Experience, Connected Huddle Space, Voice Enabled Cognitive Hotel Room, Home Recording, Networked AVoIP, and much more.

The 6,000-square-foot Soundstage delivers Live Entertainment audio, video and lighting demonstrations for House of Worship, Nightclub, Performing Arts, and Touring.

The Café, Boardroom and Training Center are not only practical-use spaces, but also areas that demonstrate HARMAN solutions in restaurant, corporate and education settings.

“With the Experience Center, we can now take conversations with our customers off tradeshow floors and into our facility to give customers and influencers a deeper and more meaningful experience all day, any day of the year,” said Erik Tarkiainen, Vice President of Global Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “This opening is an important milestone, and it marks a new and exciting beginning for HARMAN Professional Solutions. We are excited for our customers to join us as we continue to move the industry forward together.”