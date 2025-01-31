HARMAN Now Has an Immersive Audio Analyzer. What Does That Mean?

HARMAN Professional Solution launched its MiRA software family designed for diverse audio analysis and measurement applications. Whether it’s mixing and mastering, system calibration, or loudness metering, MiRA combines precision, versatility, and innovation to meet the needs of today’s audio professionals.

With support for multi-channel immersive audio deployments, MiRA enhances what’s possible in real-time audio analysis. Its focus on visual response enhances audio capture, to delivering processing for high-quality visualization.

The MiRA family is built on the legacy of the acclaimed FLUX:: Analyzer software. Incorporating FLUX:: proprietary Sample Push technology, MiRA extends integration capabilities by enabling seamless hardware connections through ASIO and Core Audio. Samples are broadcast to the standalone MiRA application via local or standard IP networks, simplifying routing challenges in multi-channel immersive audio setups.

“The MiRA software family represents a whole new standard in audio engineering and we’re proud to deliver to our customers what we believe is the brightest star in the audio analysis universe,” said Gaël Martinet, director of software development, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “The software engineering of MiRA was built on the foundation of our legacy analyzer and is designed to serve the needs of audio professionals well into the future as their go-to tool.”

MIRA Highlights

Customizable and Intuitive Interface: Fully customizable workspaces allow users to tailor layouts and settings to their specific preferences, simplifying workflows for professionals in live and studio environments.

The MiRA analyzer family is available for every need that includes three tailored variants. MiRA Live is deal for real-time live mixing with instant visual control, SPL/Leq metering, and pre-defined show layouts. MiRA Studio is designed for mastering and post-production applications with precision tools for detailed analysis. And, MiRA Session is focused on system calibration, offering robust tools for measurements and offline analysis. Users can combine all three in the MIRA Ultimate bundle.