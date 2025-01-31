'An Icon Reimagined.' Meet the New JBL Control 400 Enhanced Coverage Series

HARMAN Professional Solutions launched the successor to its JBL Control 20 Series: The JBL Professional Control 400 Enhanced Coverage Series, ideal for retail stores, corporate offices, education spaces, transit spaces, and any other application where a ceiling speaker with powerful performance and a refined look is desired. The new Control 400 Series was designed with a focus on amplified sonic performance, improved conical coverage, enhanced installation features, and a more modern aesthetic.

"When designing the new Control 400 Series, we really looked at what’s worked well with our Control 20 Series over its many years of dedicated service to our users,” said Phil Scobee, director of installed audio, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “We talked to our consultant, designer, and integrator community to gain their valued feedback. Then we asked our engineering team to translate that feedback to as many enhancements as possible to improve both the listening experience but also improve the installation process wherever possible. The result is a new series of ceiling speakers that we couldn’t be more proud to introduce and get out into the market.”

Adapted from its tour sound technologies, JBL Professional introduced its latest iteration of Radiation Boundary Integrator (RBI) technology: the Coplanar RBI, or CRBI. This technology provides an especially smooth sound character that remains consistent, clear, and pleasant across a wide coverage area. This enhanced coverage results in more consistent levels and can lead to fewer required speakers and amplifier channels, and ultimately, significant project savings.

All models in the series include an all-new, full-face magnetic grille that blends seamlessly with modern decors. The supplied white grille can be easily painted to match any application decor. Optional black and square grilles are also available.

The series includes a variety of mounting enhancements to improve installation repeatability and safety while reducing installation time. Terminal covers provide top and side cable entry ports and can be secured without tools thanks to captive hand-screws. The captive dogear design is extremely reliable and works with a wide range of ceiling thicknesses. Additionally, all models include transformers to support both 70V/100V and low impedance applications.

There are six models to facilitate the design of high-quality audio experiences in a wide range of environments and applications. The core models are the Control 426C/T and the Control 424C/T, two-way coaxial ceiling loudspeakers with 6.5-inch and 4-inch woofers, respectively. For applications where ceiling plenum space is limited, low-profile versions of those models, the Control 426LP and Control 424LP, are available. The Control 426C/T-LS has been certified to the UL1480 Standard, expanding application possibilities into life-safety designs. Finally, the Control 419CS/T is a high power, low distortion 8-inch in-ceiling subwoofer that augments any design that requires extended low-end performance.