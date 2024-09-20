Hard Rock Casino Rocks Hard with 1 SOUND Loudspeakers

After years of planning and about two years of construction, the 175,000-square-foot Hard Rock Casino in Rockford is now open. The first thing you will hear walking to the front entrance is ‘the classics’ playing from 1 SOUND Cannon C6s at the front of the building.

Originally introduced to Hard Rock for the Hard Rock Times Square Hotel performance venue in New York City, the Rockford casino marks the second Hard Rock project for 1 SOUND. There, 1 SOUND’s Mono + Stereo MS34 loudspeakers were distributed in the venue along with floor subwoofers (FSUB45s) in the banquettes, and SUB310s around the dance floor. Executive principal consultant, Tom Knauss of NV5 explained how that deployment “met the holy grail goal and then some.”

All 1 SOUND loudspeakers are outdoor IP55 rated coinciding with the 1 SOUND Custom Shop. On the facade of the building are Cannon C6s color-matched to the facade’s panels. With audio design consultation by NV5, Clair Global installed the loudspeakers utilizing custom-colored Cannon C-Clamp accessories.

The Cannon C6s are only 8.5 inches big and have a bandwidth down to 60 Hz and a max SPL of 114 dB. The Cannons are built with only premium materials, the 6.5-inch driver is treated with a ferrofluid, allowing these robust yet sleek-looking loudspeakers to produce louder sound pressure levels for their size. The Cannon Series boast extended low frequency in their bandwidth, making the C6 a great stand-alone full-range loudspeaker for audio playback. The high-fidelity sonic quality of the Cannon C6s met the needs of playing entry music outside, meeting every guest with music as they walk into the casino, kicking off their Hard Rock experience.

Inside the casino, at Council Oak Steak & Seafood restaurant, two Contour CT28s and SUB310s are deployed for the intimate lounge’s entertainment stage. The Contour CT28s were horizontally mounted with the adjustable CT28 Yoke accessory. They are color-matched to the restaurant’s signature blue color making the loudspeaker a perfect match for the room. The Contours are constant directivity point sources. They have a 3-way crossover, which enables the loudspeaker’s sonic clarity and bandwidth down to 70 Hz making it a great loudspeaker for the variety of live music performances that are set to hit the stage.