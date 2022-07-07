Hall Technologies Discovery Series Videoconferencing Solution—What to Know

The Discovery Series, which was unveiled first at ISE and then InfoComm 2022 by Hall Technologies, offers a 4K extension with flexible USB and HDMI capabilities for software videoconferencing and audio extraction. These kits—which include an HDBaseT Wall Plate Transmitter and Receiver kit—were designed specifically to address signal extension for multiple participants in classrooms, huddle spaces, or conference rooms.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

"Feedback from tradeshow attendees who experienced live Discovery demonstrations, was incredible," said Ken Eagle, vice president of technology for Hall Technologies. "We expect Discovery to be a perfect solution for soft-codec videoconferencing."

[Captain's Log: FlexGlass Projection Screen Powers Starship Console in ‘Star Trek: Picard’] (opens in new tab)

The Discovery Series pairs natively with soft-codec videoconferencing applications such as Zoom, Teams, Skype, WebEx, and more, making it ideal for today's hybrid boardrooms and classrooms, supporting both in-person and remote attendees. Both U.S. and UK transmitter wallplate options are available, making collaboration easy and fluid with support for resolutions up to 4K.