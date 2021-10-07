Haivision Connects With Churches via New Cloud Platform

The What: Haivision is launching Haivision Connect, an all-new cloud platform designed for churches. The livestreaming solution opens new possibilities for churches to easily connect and engage with audiences from anywhere.

The What Else: Built for churches and ministries of all sizes, Haivision Connect is an easy-to-use live and simulated-live streaming platform that helps these organizations reach viewers online simultaneously with embeddable web players, mobile and OTT apps, and through social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and more. With the all-new Connect, users can schedule livestreams, manage devices, and monitor events, all from a single browser window. Connect's user-friendly interface enables anyone, even non-technical volunteers, to quickly set up a high-quality reliable livestream.

Haivision Connect simplifies the complexities of video streaming by giving ministries the ability to: Engage audiences on the platforms they love (reach viewers anywhere and simultaneously stream to embedded web players, mobile apps and social media including YouTube and Facebook); rebroadcast with sim-live (maximize the reach of content by leveraging previously recorded or uploaded media for scheduled sim-live events); better understand viewers (access meaningful insights into what content is resonating with audiences with advanced analytics that track audience views, engagement time and more in real time); manage it all from a browser or tablet.

The Bottom Line: Haivision Connect uses the same reliable broadcast-quality technology trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide including major broadcasters, corporations, and government agencies for their mission-critical video applications. Backed by dedicated, experienced support experts available 24/7, Haivision Connect allows users to stream with complete confidence.