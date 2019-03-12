Hacking the Hackathon at OSU (Campus Technology)

"A hackathon allows participants to focus on a problem or skill set, usually by competing for a prize or winner status. It's a popular idea at universities, but how can you plan an event that will provide the best growth experience possible, especially considering the value it could bring to your students? Researchers at Oklahoma State University hope to find out, by experimenting with the format over multiple years."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how Oklahoma State is turning the hackathon on its head. Their focus on multidisciplinary teams highlights the power of collaboration and can lead to solutions that wouldn't have been possible with teams that only have backgrounds in coding and computer science.