Gun Lake Investments Announces Growth Investment in Hall Technologies

Hall Technologies, has announced that it received an additional equity investment by Gun Lake Investments (“GLI”) to support the Company as it pursues a rapid organic growth plan centered around new product expansion. GLI’s initial investment into Hall Technologies dates back to 2018, and effective April 1st, GLI increased its majority share of the business while assuming management control of the Company. The investment signals GLI’s confidence in Hall Technologies’ leadership, product portfolio, and future growth trajectory.

“GLI is known for building relationships leading to investment opportunities that turn into success stories. They see our potential and are giving us the resources we need to expand our presence in the professional audio/visual industry. GLI’s CEO, Monica King will assume the role of Chairwoman for Hall Technologies. We are thrilled to have her aboard as we embark on this expansion as she adds a depth of experience and diversity to our leadership team,” says Jason Schwartz, CEO of Hall Technologies. “GLI’s approach to investments is unique relative to other private equity investors – their people-first mantra and long-term approach align well with the Company’s strategy and culture. They see us as an innovator in the AV industry with a promising product roadmap. Our engineers, sales, and support staff are innovative, collaborative, and connected to designing solutions that reimagine the way people live, work, and play”

“We are ecstatic to take an even more active role alongside the great team at Hall Technologies as they continue to expand and excel in the high-growth professional A/V market,” King said. “We think there’s tremendous opportunity in their core markets – including healthcare, corporate IT, and education –building upon their outstanding reputation and brand.”

Hall will be exhibiting at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention hosted by National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) held at the Anaheim Convention Center on April 19-22. The 35-year-old show is the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country.